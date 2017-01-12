The Irish for Noh: The Masks of Willi...

The Irish for Noh: The Masks of William Butler Yeats

Although the poetry of William Butler Yeats is often misconstrued as autobiographical, the poet scorned such transparency, calling it "unimaginative" and comparing realism to "putting photographs in a plush frame." "Man is least himself when he talks in his own person," declares Oscar Wilde, "Give him a mask and he will tell you the truth."

Chicago, IL

