'Tell them I'm coming' - Obama to visit Ireland again 'in the next year or so'
OUTGOING US President Barack Obama is planning a return trip to Ireland, and it is expected to be within 12 months. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/tell-them-im-coming-obama-to-visit-ireland-again-in-the-next-year-or-so-35348936.html http://www.independent.ie/migration_catalog/Non-Staff/article25284131.ece/8920a/AUTOCROP/h342/%22PRESIDENTIAL%20WELCOME%22%20President%20Barack%20Obama%20and%20Michelle%20Obama%20arrive%20to%20address%20the%20crowd%20in%20College%20Green,%20Dublin,%20during%20their%20visit%20to%20Ireland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC