Stunning images reveal life for Irish...

Stunning images reveal life for Irish traveller families

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Hanging out at the fair! Incredible images reveal life for thousands of Irish traveller families as they meet at annual festival to 'marry off their children' Photographer Jamie Johnson was given unprecedented access to the notoriously private Irish traveller community at the Ballinasloe Horse Fair and Festival in October. From a little girl smoking a fake cigarette to a young lad brandishing a machete to a couple of boys pointing plastic guns, her incredible images show the carefree traveller children at play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC