Sinn FA in embark upon nationwide outreach on a National Health Service for Ireland - O'Reilly

17 hrs ago

Sinn FA©in Health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly TD will begin a process of outreach and stakeholder engagement on a National Health Service for Ireland in Ballinasloe and Mullingar on Monday 30th January. The campaign, designed to consult and engage with health workers, unions and members of the public on a new vision for the Irish health service, will propose a radical shift in thinking on the need for an Irish National Health Service.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,471

