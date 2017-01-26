Sinn FA in embark upon nationwide outreach on a National Health Service for Ireland - O'Reilly

Sinn FA©in Health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly TD will begin a process of outreach and stakeholder engagement on a National Health Service for Ireland in Ballinasloe and Mullingar on Monday 30th January. The campaign, designed to consult and engage with health workers, unions and members of the public on a new vision for the Irish health service, will propose a radical shift in thinking on the need for an Irish National Health Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sinn Fein Newsroom.