'Remove US officials from Irish airports' - Minister

9 hrs ago

Ireland should be prepared to withdraw permission for US immigration officers to operate in Dublin and Shannon airports in light of Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban', a Cabinet minister has said. Ireland should be prepared to withdraw permission for US immigration officers to operate in Dublin and Shannon airports in light of Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban', a Cabinet minister has said.

