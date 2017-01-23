Remain vote in the north must be uphe...

Remain vote in the north must be upheld and defended - Gerry Adams TD

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sinn Fein Newsroom

Sinn FA©in President Gerry Adams TD, speaking in the DA il during Leaders' Questions this afternoon, has said that the vote of citizens in the north to remain in the European Union must be upheld and defended. He said that it is in our national and strategic interests that the Irish government takes an all-island view of the future and actively seeks a special designated status for the north within the EU that ensures there will not be a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sinn Fein Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC