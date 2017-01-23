Remain vote in the north must be upheld and defended - Gerry Adams TD
Sinn FA©in President Gerry Adams TD, speaking in the DA il during Leaders' Questions this afternoon, has said that the vote of citizens in the north to remain in the European Union must be upheld and defended. He said that it is in our national and strategic interests that the Irish government takes an all-island view of the future and actively seeks a special designated status for the north within the EU that ensures there will not be a hard border on the island of Ireland.
