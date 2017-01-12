Public anger 'did not influence' Fitz...

Public anger 'did not influence' FitzPatrick probe

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

One of the main investigators into allegations against the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, Sean FitzPatrick, has rejected suggestions that political or public outrage influenced the investigation. Mr FitzPatrick, 68, from Whitshed Road in Greystones, is accused of misleading the bank's auditors about multi-million euro loans to him and to people connected with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,376 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC