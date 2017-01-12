Public anger 'did not influence' FitzPatrick probe
One of the main investigators into allegations against the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, Sean FitzPatrick, has rejected suggestions that political or public outrage influenced the investigation. Mr FitzPatrick, 68, from Whitshed Road in Greystones, is accused of misleading the bank's auditors about multi-million euro loans to him and to people connected with him.
