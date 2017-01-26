Primary school issued desperate plea as pupil, 9, vanished on way to...
Green Lanes National School in Dublin, Ireland, issued a desperate appeal for help in tracking down Cian Zambra after the 9-year-old failed to turn up to school. Green Lanes National School in Clontarf posted online: "Cian Zambra's mother watched him walk to the corner of Kincora Road this morning.
