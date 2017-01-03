Portlaoise Hospital has second highes...

Portlaoise Hospital has second highest number of people on trolleys

11 hrs ago

This is taking place on the day that the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's Trolley/Ward Watch figure has found that there was a record number of 612 patients, admitted for care, on trolleys in hospitals this Tuesday morning. Furthermore the INMO figures for the past ten years paints a grim picture.

