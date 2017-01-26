Up to 100 jobs are being created in Dundalk as a Northern Ireland-headquartered health-care manufacturer boosts its European presence. http://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/pharma-firm-opens-irish-base-creating-100-jobs-to-ensure-access-to-single-market-post-brexit-35399918.html Up to 100 jobs are being created in Dundalk as a Northern Ireland-headquartered health-care manufacturer boosts its European presence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.