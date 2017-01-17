Pedestrian dies in Crettyard collision

The man, who was in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at Clonbrock, Crettyard, Carlow shortly after 10pm on Saturday night. Garda are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 9.50pm and 10.40pm to contact them in Abbeyleix Garda station on 057 8730580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

