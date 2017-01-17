Pedestrian dies in Crettyard collision

Pedestrian dies in Crettyard collision

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Leinster Express

The man, who was in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at Clonbrock, Crettyard, Carlow shortly after 10pm on Saturday night. Garda are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 9.50pm and 10.40pm to contact them in Abbeyleix Garda station on 057 8730580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,744 • Total comments across all topics: 278,153,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC