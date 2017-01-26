GardaA have arrested over 50 and seized a quantity of drugs and diesel as part of a major crime clampdown. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/over-50-arrested-drugs-and-diesel-seized-as-part-of-major-garda-operation-35397469.html GardaA have arrested over 50 and seized a quantity of drugs and diesel as part of a major crime clampdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.