TK Whitaker's long life of public service parallels the history of the modern Irish state in whose economic, financial, social, educational, political and cultural evolution he played a pivotal role. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/older-than-the-state-death-of-a-true-servant-of-the-people-35355454.html TK Whitaker's long life of public service parallels the history of the modern Irish state in whose economic, financial, social, educational, political and cultural evolution he played a pivotal role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.