Nurses give health chiefs end-of-month deadline to end staff shortages
Nurses have warned health chiefs they have until the end of the month to come up with substantial ideas to end staff shortages or face a strike. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/nurses-give-health-chiefs-endofmonth-deadline-to-end-staff-shortages-35374809.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/article35374808.ece/5a503/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-24bd1cc5-92cd-468f-b00f-d59dd63c041c_I1.jpg Nurses have warned health chiefs they have until the end of the month to come up with substantial ideas to end staff shortages or face a strike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC