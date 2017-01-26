Murray nets last gasp winner for United to defeat Sligo in friendly
A lively pre-season friendly at Eamonn Deacy Park was ultimately decided by an opportunistic last minute goal from substitute Ronan Murray. Murray's intervention impressed United boss Shane Keegan, who is busy preparing the Tribesmen for the February 24 SSE Airtricity League opener against Drogheda United.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Galway Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC