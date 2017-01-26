Murray nets last gasp winner for Unit...

Murray nets last gasp winner for United to defeat Sligo in friendly

A lively pre-season friendly at Eamonn Deacy Park was ultimately decided by an opportunistic last minute goal from substitute Ronan Murray. Murray's intervention impressed United boss Shane Keegan, who is busy preparing the Tribesmen for the February 24 SSE Airtricity League opener against Drogheda United.

