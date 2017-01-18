Mum's blog about son's autism is chal...

Mum's blog about son's autism is challenging perceptions one post at a time

The mother of an autistic child is challenging people's perceptions of the reality of living with autism through her blog. Nicole Duggan from Cork, Ireland, created her blog two weeks ago to write about her son's journey since being diagnosed with autism and to raise awareness about the condition.

Chicago, IL

