Severe weather will hit Ireland today with strong winds, biting cold temperatures, snow, sleet and hail expected to batter much of the country this morning. http://www.independent.ie/weather/motorists-warned-to-slow-down-as-first-truly-icy-blast-shows-its-teeth-35361313.html Severe weather will hit Ireland today with strong winds, biting cold temperatures, snow, sleet and hail expected to batter much of the country this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.