Motorists warned to slow down as first 'truly icy' blast shows its teeth
Severe weather will hit Ireland today with strong winds, biting cold temperatures, snow, sleet and hail expected to batter much of the country this morning. http://www.independent.ie/weather/motorists-warned-to-slow-down-as-first-truly-icy-blast-shows-its-teeth-35361313.html Severe weather will hit Ireland today with strong winds, biting cold temperatures, snow, sleet and hail expected to batter much of the country this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC