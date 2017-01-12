Monymusk

Monymusk

Also known as Fermanagh Highland, Fermanagh Highland Fling, Mollymusk, Money Musk, Moneymusk, The Moneymusk, Monie Musk, The Monie Musk, Moniemusk, The Moniemusk, Mony Musk, The Monymusk Highland Fling, The Monymusk, Sir Archibald Grant Of Monemusk's, Sir Archibald Grant Of Moneymusk's, Sir Archibald Grant Of Mony Musk, Sir Archibald Grant Of Monymusk's, Sir Archibald Grant's. Composer : Daniel Dow c.1776 Source: Packie Duignan & Seamus Horan : "Music from County Leitrim" Transcription: Gian Marco Monymusk is a lovely village in Aberdeenshire, Scoltland.

Chicago, IL

