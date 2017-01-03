Money isn't everything... it's more important to be happy and be with your family
Mary O'Rourke, who turns 80 this year, has a long political career behind her. A former TD and deputy leader of Fianna Fail, O'Rourke has served as Minister for Education, Minister for Public Enterprise, and Minister for Health.
