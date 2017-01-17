Minister warns of retaliation if UK w...

Minister warns of retaliation if UK wants trade restrictions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Ireland will go after the same markets and lure EU agencies away from London if the UK pulls out of the Customs Union and implements trade restrictions, Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar said. Ireland will go after the same markets and lure EU agencies away from London if the UK pulls out of the Customs Union and implements trade restrictions, Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,192 • Total comments across all topics: 278,140,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC