McGuire's Hill 16 Closing After Five Decades in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Read more: Miami New Times

McGuire's Hill 16, Fort Lauderdale's classic Irish bar, is scheduled to close Sunday night after 50 years in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The place that draws hordes of people every Saint Patrick's Day and has been home to thousands of lovers, haters, fighters, and geniuses, has been purchased by developers, says owner Jim Gregory.

