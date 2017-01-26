Man charged with unlawful possession of Viagra at Dublin army barracks
Stock photo http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/man-charged-with-unlawful-possession-of-viagra-at-dublin-army-barracks-35405252.html Tommy McEvoy is accused of two counts of possession of the prescription-only drug at his home and a barracks in 2015. The supply of Viagra, commonly referred to as "Blue Angel", is listed in legal regulations as being subject to prescription.
