Stock photo http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/man-charged-with-unlawful-possession-of-viagra-at-dublin-army-barracks-35405252.html Tommy McEvoy is accused of two counts of possession of the prescription-only drug at his home and a barracks in 2015. The supply of Viagra, commonly referred to as "Blue Angel", is listed in legal regulations as being subject to prescription.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.