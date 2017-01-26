Man charged with unlawful possession ...

Man charged with unlawful possession of Viagra at Dublin army barracks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Stock photo http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/man-charged-with-unlawful-possession-of-viagra-at-dublin-army-barracks-35405252.html Tommy McEvoy is accused of two counts of possession of the prescription-only drug at his home and a barracks in 2015. The supply of Viagra, commonly referred to as "Blue Angel", is listed in legal regulations as being subject to prescription.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,344,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC