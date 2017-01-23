Major battle brewing over controversial plan for 115km cycle path on river
A major battle is brewing over a controversial plan by Waterways Ireland to replace the 115km grassy towpath along the River Barrow from Kildare to Carlow with hard surface to accommodate a cycleway. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/major-battle-brewing-over-controversial-plan-for-115km-cycle-path-on-river-35389268.html Described by Irish environmentalist Dick Warner as 'the most beautiful riverside walk in these islands', the Barrow Way stretches from Lowtown, Co Kildare, to St Mullins in Co Carlow, along over 100km of canal and river towpaths.
