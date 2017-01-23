Mainstay confirms its continued eligibility to the PEA-PME
Mainstay Medical International plc confirms today its continued eligibility to the PEA-PME , in accordance with Decree nA .2014-283 applicable since 4 March 2014 and reflecting the application of Article 70 of 2014 finance law which set up the conditions of companies' eligibility for the PEA-PME as follows: Mainstay Medical is an Irish medical device company with operations in Ireland, Australia, Germany and the United States. The Company is focused on bringing to market ReActiv8A , an implantable neurostimulation system to treat disabling Chronic Low Back Pain .
