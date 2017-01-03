Local dancers to compete in Ireland
Six students from the Hooley School of Irish Dance have qualified to compete in the Irish Dance World Championships in Dublin, Ireland, in April. They are Faith Ishler, Isabella Carper, Olivia Raff, David Irwin, Thomas Lane, and Carter Ishler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ephrata Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC