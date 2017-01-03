Local dancers to compete in Ireland

Six students from the Hooley School of Irish Dance have qualified to compete in the Irish Dance World Championships in Dublin, Ireland, in April. They are Faith Ishler, Isabella Carper, Olivia Raff, David Irwin, Thomas Lane, and Carter Ishler.

Chicago, IL

