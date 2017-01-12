Live Irish Music January 20th at Resu...

Live Irish Music January 20th at Resurrect Art

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Seward City News

Live Irish music by Dubliners John Walsh, Pat Broaders and Tommy Martin at Resurrect Art Coffee House on Friday, January 20th at 7:00 p.m. Together the three will blend their decades of musical knowledge, tell stories, and entertain you while listening to traditional Irish music: John Walsh on the banjo, Pat Broaders vocals and the gouzouki, and Tommy Martin on uillean pipes, flutes, and whistles. A gouzouki is a cross between a bouzouki and a guitar, essentially.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,956 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC