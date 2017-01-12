Live Irish Music January 20th at Resurrect Art

Live Irish music by Dubliners John Walsh, Pat Broaders and Tommy Martin at Resurrect Art Coffee House on Friday, January 20th at 7:00 p.m. Together the three will blend their decades of musical knowledge, tell stories, and entertain you while listening to traditional Irish music: John Walsh on the banjo, Pat Broaders vocals and the gouzouki, and Tommy Martin on uillean pipes, flutes, and whistles. A gouzouki is a cross between a bouzouki and a guitar, essentially.

