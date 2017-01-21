Johnston leaves as Rochester Art Cent...

Johnston leaves as Rochester Art Center director

"I wanted to come home and the Rochester Art Center is great. It's beautiful," says Megan Johnston, the new Arts Center Director.

Chicago, IL

