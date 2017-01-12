James Joycea s a Portraita turns 100

James Joycea s a Portraita turns 100

Ezra Pound assessed it as “the nearest thing to Flaubertian prose that we have now in English.” W.B. Yeats designated its author as “the most remarkable new talent in Ireland today.” What triggered both writers' reflections was reading “A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man,” James Joyce's semiautobiographical novel about his upbringing in Ireland. It was first published just over 100 years ago, on Dec. 29, 1916.

