Irish writer William Wall wins Drue Heinz Literature Prize
For the first time, a European will be honored with one of the nation's most esteemed awards for a book of short stories - the Drue Heinz Literature Prize, which has been issued by the University of Pittsburgh Press since 1981. William Wall, a 61-year-old writer from the university town of Cork, Ireland, has authored four novels, three collections of poetry and two volumes of short fiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC