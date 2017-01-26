Irish writer William Wall wins Drue H...

Irish writer William Wall wins Drue Heinz Literature Prize

For the first time, a European will be honored with one of the nation's most esteemed awards for a book of short stories - the Drue Heinz Literature Prize, which has been issued by the University of Pittsburgh Press since 1981. William Wall, a 61-year-old writer from the university town of Cork, Ireland, has authored four novels, three collections of poetry and two volumes of short fiction.

Chicago, IL

