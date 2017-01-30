Irish Thoroughbred Breeders' Association Honors Russell

Keeneland director of sales operations Geoffrey Russell was honored with the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders' Association's 2016 Wild Geese Award at its National Breeding and Racing Awards ceremony Jan. 28 at The Heritage Killenard. ITBA chairman Stephen Collins said the Wild Geese Award is an acknowledgement "to one of our own who has flown the Irish flag with pride on an international stage."

