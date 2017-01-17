Irish Tenors concert brings Celtic flair back to Cole -
Following a great response from "Rhythm of the Dance," the DeWitt Performing Arts Series presents another performance with Celtic flair. The Five Irish Tenors from Dublin, Ireland, will perform "Salute to Ireland" on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium located on Richmond Community College's main campus in Hamlet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC