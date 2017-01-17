Irish return for former winger

Former York City winger Sander Puri has joined second-tier Irish club Waterford. The Estonian international had been tracked by a number of League of Ireland Premier Division outfits, including both Dundalk and Cork City - who finished as champions and runners-up respectively last season.

Chicago, IL

