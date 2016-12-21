Irish rental sector remains "in crisi...

Irish rental sector remains "in crisis" warns Sherry FitzGerald

8 hrs ago

Ireland's largest estate agents, Sherry FitzGerald, have today warned that the combination of strengthening demand and limited supply has placed upward pressure on house prices. Research from Sherry FitzGerald shows that this is most noticeable in rural Ireland with counties like Donegal, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford all experiencing double digit growth.

Chicago, IL

