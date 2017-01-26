Irish government needs to stand up fo...

Irish government needs to stand up for entire island on Brexit - O'Dowd

Sinn FA©in's national spokesperson on Brexit John O'Dowd said today that the Irish government need to stand up for the island of Ireland in negotiations with the British government to secure special designated status for the North within the EU. John O'Dowd was speaking after a Portadown company announced that it is going to open offices in Dundalk.The Sinn FA©in Assembly candidate for Upper Bann said: "This morning's announcement by Portadown pharmaceutical company, Almac that they are to open an office in Dundalk because it will remain in the EU after Brexit, is an insight into the thinking of major global companies if the North is dragged out of the EU against its will.

