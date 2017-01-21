Irish Band Lunasa Celebrates 20 Years...

Irish Band Lunasa Celebrates 20 Years At Carnegie Hall, Featuring Singer Karan Casey

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, Irish super group Lnasa gives a festive performance at Carnegie Hall on Friday, March 3 at 8:30 p.m. in Zankel Hall. The concert features singer Karan Casey, one of the most innovative and provocative voices in Irish folk music today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,193 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC