Irish Band Lunasa Celebrates 20 Years At Carnegie Hall, Featuring Singer Karan Casey
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, Irish super group Lnasa gives a festive performance at Carnegie Hall on Friday, March 3 at 8:30 p.m. in Zankel Hall. The concert features singer Karan Casey, one of the most innovative and provocative voices in Irish folk music today.
