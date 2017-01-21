InsideSales.com to create more than 1...

InsideSales.com to create more than 120 Irish jobs

InsideSales is looking to grow its presence in Ireland and is evaluating locations in which, based on current plans, the company could hire more than 120 professionals for its product development and engineering, sales and sales operations and back office teams over the next three years. The company has a long-term goal to create a worldwide InsideSales.com centre of excellence for AI and machine learning in Ireland.

Chicago, IL

