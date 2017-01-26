Imelda May up for Bono collaboration ...

Imelda May up for Bono collaboration - if he asks

Imelda May - "I'm not going to hint to Bono. If someone wants me to do it, they would ask, I like things to happen naturally" Imelda May has revealed she would love to collaborate with U2 on a track but only if Bono invites her to do so.

Chicago, IL

