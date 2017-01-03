HSE warning as rate of flu here doubl...

HSE warning as rate of flu here doubles over last two weeks

The HSE has issued a warning that rates of influenza and respiratory illnesses have nearly doubled across the country in the past two weeks.

Chicago, IL

