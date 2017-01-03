Hold the mint saucea
A newborn lamb was brought back from near-death by sheep farmer Suzanna Crampton after she placed him in an oven. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/hold-the-mint-saucefrail-lamb-brought-back-to-life-by-warming-gently-in-an-oven-35340226.html Suzanna Crampton in the kitchen of her home in Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny, with her lamb Teeny Tiny, which she is keeping warm in the oven, watched by her dogs, Big Fella and Pepper.
