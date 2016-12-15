Here comes the rain again: it's wette...

Here comes the rain again: it's wetter and warmer than ever

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

A motorist stranded in flood water near Ennereilly, Co Wicklow, this time last year as the country dealt with extensive flooding Photo: Garry O'Neill Between December 2015 and February 2016, more than half of Ireland's weather stations reported their wettest winter on record. It was the wettest winter on record for 74 years at both Dublin Airport and Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,575

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC