Health system not equipped for 'agein...

Health system not equipped for 'ageing population'

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: RTE.ie

Dr Brian Turner from University College Cork that while it was a noble aspiration to establish a single tier service, he did not think this was achievable given that the private health insurance market and the private hospital system are both well established. Speaking at the Oireachtas Committee on the Future of Healthcare, Dr Turner said that their ten-year plan for the future of healthcare should focus on trying to disentangle this overlap between public and private funding and delivery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,250,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC