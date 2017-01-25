Health system not equipped for 'ageing population'

Dr Brian Turner from University College Cork that while it was a noble aspiration to establish a single tier service, he did not think this was achievable given that the private health insurance market and the private hospital system are both well established. Speaking at the Oireachtas Committee on the Future of Healthcare, Dr Turner said that their ten-year plan for the future of healthcare should focus on trying to disentangle this overlap between public and private funding and delivery.

