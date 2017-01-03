The health system will need an investment of "hundreds of millions of euro" to stop the trolley crisis cycle, the Director-General has said. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/health-system-needs-hundreds-of-millions-to-stop-trolley-crisis-cycle-hse-chief-35343572.html The health system will need an investment of "hundreds of millions of euro" to stop the trolley crisis cycle, the Director-General has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.