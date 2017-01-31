Have [or how] the DUP made a United I...

Have [or how] the DUP made a United Ireland more likely?

Fintan O'Toole seems to think so. He argues in his column in the Irish Times that the party's shady dealings - the Iris Robinson affair, the NAMA scandal and the Cash for Ash debacle - make the DUP look like Fianna FA A l's northern branch.

