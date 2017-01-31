Guinness Brewery to Open in Baltimore...

Guinness Brewery to Open in Baltimore County

Diageo Beer Company announced its plans to build a U.S. version of Dublin's popular Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore County, Maryland. The plan is to build a mid-sized Guinness brewery and a Guinness visitor experience with an innovation microbrewery at the company's existing Relay, Maryland, site.

