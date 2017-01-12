Garda killers working with Provo drug smugglers
Two members of the gang that murdered Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe three years ago were involved in a drug smuggling operation in which two gardai and four members of the PSNI were injured before Christmas, it has emerged. Two members of the gang that murdered Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe three years ago were involved in a drug smuggling operation in which two gardai and four members of the PSNI were injured before Christmas, it has emerged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC