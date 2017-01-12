Garda killers working with Provo drug...

Garda killers working with Provo drug smugglers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Two members of the gang that murdered Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe three years ago were involved in a drug smuggling operation in which two gardai and four members of the PSNI were injured before Christmas, it has emerged. Two members of the gang that murdered Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe three years ago were involved in a drug smuggling operation in which two gardai and four members of the PSNI were injured before Christmas, it has emerged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC