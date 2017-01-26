Garda arrest 51 people in the Kilkenny area
Garda have arrested 51 people and have carried out 19 planned searches in the Kilkenny area over the past three days, as part of Operation Thor-Project Storm. Fifteeen of those arrested were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at various Garda Stations in the Kilkenny/Carlow Division.
