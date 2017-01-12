'Gaps' in counselling services for wo...

'Gaps' in counselling services for women who have had abortions - Citizens' Assembly hears

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

IRISH hospitals are "struggling" with a shortage of counsellors to deal with women who've had abortions and suffered psychological issues afterwards, the Citizens' Assembly has heard. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/gaps-in-counselling-services-for-women-who-have-had-abortions-citizens-assembly-hears-35349281.html IRISH hospitals are "struggling" with a shortage of counsellors to deal with women who've had abortions and suffered psychological issues afterwards, the Citizens' Assembly has heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,584

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC