Former Irish soldier can complete terror sentence in Republic

3 hrs ago

A former Irish army reservist convicted of gun offences linked to a foiled attack on a trainee policeman's home has won a legal battle to complete his sentence in the Republic. Gerard McManus succeeded in his High Court action along with Keith McConnan, who served a term behind bars over an explosives seizure.

Chicago, IL

