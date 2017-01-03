Flatley to honour mum's last wish by ...

Flatley to honour mum's last wish by flying body to Ireland for burial

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley is to honour his parents' last wishes by having them buried together in their native Ireland. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/flatley-to-honour-mums-last-wish-by-flying-body-to-ireland-for-burial-35340206.html Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley is to honour his parents' last wishes by having them buried together in their native Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,544

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC