First-time buyers to drive market gro...

First-time buyers to drive market growth countrywide in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

First-time buyers will drive Ireland's property market in 2017 with the highest city price increases of 10pc predicted for Galway and Limerick. http://www.independent.ie/business/personal-finance/property-mortgages/firsttime-buyers-to-drive-market-growth-countrywide-in-2017-35351176.html First-time buyers will drive Ireland's property market in 2017 with the highest city price increases of 10pc predicted for Galway and Limerick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,434 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC