First-time buyers to drive market growth countrywide in 2017
First-time buyers will drive Ireland's property market in 2017 with the highest city price increases of 10pc predicted for Galway and Limerick. http://www.independent.ie/business/personal-finance/property-mortgages/firsttime-buyers-to-drive-market-growth-countrywide-in-2017-35351176.html First-time buyers will drive Ireland's property market in 2017 with the highest city price increases of 10pc predicted for Galway and Limerick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC